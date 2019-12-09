Economy

18:59 09.12.2019

Russian claims against Ukraine on eurobonds now $4.5 bln – MinFin

1 min read
Russian claims against Ukraine on eurobonds now $4.5 bln – MinFin

 Russia's claims against Ukraine related to $3 billion in eurobonds have risen to $4.5 billion including interest, according to Russian calculations, the Russian Finance Ministry said, commenting on hearings at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom that got under way on Monday.

The court is hearing an appeal filed by the Law Debenture Trust Corporation Plc, acting on behalf of the Russian Federation, against a ruling by the Court of Appeal, which upheld a decision to reject three of the four arguments Ukraine stated in order to avoid meeting its obligations with respect to these eurobonds.

The court did not reject Ukraine's argument that the bonds were issued under pressure from Russia.

"If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the trustee [Law Debenture Trust Corporation Plc] regarding the argument concerning undue pressure when issuing the bonds and if it rejects Ukraine's three other arguments, then Russia will be entitled to receive the whole debt on the eurobonds plus the additional interest, and in future it will not be possible to appeal against that ruling. Russia remains confident that the Supreme Court will rule on all matters in favor of the trustee," the Finance Ministry said.

Tags: #eurobonds #russia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 09.12.2019
Inflation in Ukraine down to 0.1% in Nov, to 5.1% in annual terms – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine down to 0.1% in Nov, to 5.1% in annual terms – statistics

13:11 09.12.2019
Ukraine still prefers transporting transit cargo from Russia to detriment of Ukrainian companies – market players

Ukraine still prefers transporting transit cargo from Russia to detriment of Ukrainian companies – market players

11:43 09.12.2019
U.K. Supreme Court this week to hear Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond case

U.K. Supreme Court this week to hear Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond case

09:33 09.12.2019
Ukraine, IMF agree on new cooperation program for around $5.5 bln

Ukraine, IMF agree on new cooperation program for around $5.5 bln

11:18 07.12.2019
Ukrainian, Polish archaeologists sign scientific cooperation agreement

Ukrainian, Polish archaeologists sign scientific cooperation agreement

11:06 06.12.2019
Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

18:45 05.12.2019
U.S. Treasury Dept. Imposes sanctions on 17 individuals, 7 Russia-based cos for cybercrimes

U.S. Treasury Dept. Imposes sanctions on 17 individuals, 7 Russia-based cos for cybercrimes

13:50 04.12.2019
In Paris Zelensky to discuss 'all for all' swap, ORDLO's local elections, return of control over border with Russia in Donbas

In Paris Zelensky to discuss 'all for all' swap, ORDLO's local elections, return of control over border with Russia in Donbas

12:14 02.12.2019
Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

18:47 29.11.2019
Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz won't be dropping arbitration claims against Gazprom - source

Inflation in Ukraine down to 0.1% in Nov, to 5.1% in annual terms – statistics

Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

Ukrainian energy minister, Naftogaz executive director may join Zelensky-Putin bilateral meeting in Paris

LATEST

Naftogaz won't be dropping arbitration claims against Gazprom - source

Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

Ukrainian energy minister, Naftogaz executive director may join Zelensky-Putin bilateral meeting in Paris

Losses of Ukraine's economy from Russia's aggression total $50-150 bln – Economy minister

Rallies near NBU confirms rightfulness of regulator's policy – acting U.S. assistant secretary

Resolution of gas dispute with Ukraine only possible with "zero option" – Medvedev

Naftogaz ends bilateral talks with Gazprom, ready for trilateral talks – Naftogaz top manager

Gazprom, Naftogaz, TSO of Ukraine holding gas talks in Vienna – Russia's energy minister

EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD