DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

DTEK energy holding jointly with Danish Vestas, the global leader in manufacturing of wind turbines, has completed building Orlivska wind farm with a capacity of 100 MW (Azov seacoast in Zaporizhia region).

"We have completed one of our strategic goals – we have reached 1 GW of green generation capacity by investing more than EUR 1 billion in Ukraine's renewable energy," DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko said at the opening of the wind farm on Friday.

According to him, as part of the project, 26 Vestas wind turbines with a capacity of 3.8 MW each were installed. Each year, the plant will produce about 380 million kWh of green electricity.

Investments in the Orlivska wind farm amounted to EUR 131 million, of which about EUR 40 million is the services and equipment of Ukrainian contractors, Tymchenko added.

In total, in 2019, DTEK Renewables launched projects with a total capacity of 740 MW: Nikopol solar power plant with a capacity of 200 MW and Pokrovska solar power plant with a capacity of 240 MW in Dnipropetrovsk region, Prymorska wind farm with a capacity of 200 MW and Orlivska wind farm with a capacity of 100 MW in Zaporizhia region. Previously implemented projects are Botievska wind farm with a capacity of 200 MW in Zaporizhia region and Tryfanovska solar power plant with a capacity of 10 MW in Kherson region.

The constructed plants will generate almost 2.5 billion kWh of green electricity per year.