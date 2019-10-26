Gazprom and Naftogaz heads will hold gas talks in Brussels on Oct 28

CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev will meet with Gazprom Director Alexei Miller at the trilateral gas talks in Brussels on October 28, the European Commission's official website reports.

On Monday, another round of trilateral negotiations at the political level between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on long-term gas transit through Ukraine after 2019 will take place in Brussels, the statement said.

As noted, before the trilateral meeting, Vice President of the EC for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic will hold talks with both delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

He said he wanted to develop a constructive spirit that appeared during the last negotiations, when they came to a rapprochement of positions on some issues.