13:58 22.10.2019

Russian, Ukrainian, EC officials have 'constructive' meeting ahead of ministerial gas talks

Russian, Ukrainian, EC officials have 'constructive' meeting ahead of ministerial gas talks

Senior officials involved in trilateral Russia-European Union-Ukraine consultations on transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to European customers after 2019 held a meeting ahead of talks at the level of ministers scheduled for October 28.

Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky participated in the meeting on behalf of Russia, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"Following the meeting, its participants noted that the meeting held as part of preparations for the trilateral consultations in Brussels planned for October 28, 2019 was constructive and substantive," the ministry said.

