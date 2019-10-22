Economy

10:11 22.10.2019

No casualties reported amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

2 min read
No casualties reported amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces violated ceasefire 17 times in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), none of Ukrainian serviceman was killed or injured, the press service of the JFO headquarters reported.

"On October 21, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 17 times. The enemy fired on the positions of the Joint Forces using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. For the past 24 hours, there has been no losses among the Ukrainian servicemen," the JFO headquarters said in a statement on its Facebook official page on Tuesday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy fired nine times on the Ukrainian positions using grenade launchers of various systems, small arms, manual anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy-caliber machine guns. The shell attacks were committed near Pyschevyk, Talakivka, Vodiane, Avdiyivka, Verkhniotoretske, Shyrokyne, Maryanka, Krasnohorivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational-tactical group, the enemy shelled the JFO positions eight times: near Orikhove, Zaitseve, and Zolote using heavy-caliber machine guns, 82mm mortars, which were banned by the Minsk Agreements.

According to the JFO headquarters, from the beginning of October 22, the enemy violate ceasefire two times with no casualties.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:32 17.10.2019
One serviceman killed, one injured in 30 enemy attacks in Donbas

One serviceman killed, one injured in 30 enemy attacks in Donbas

09:44 16.10.2019
Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

12:06 14.10.2019
No casualties reported amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:20 12.10.2019
Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

10:23 11.10.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

16:56 10.10.2019
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

11:43 05.10.2019
One KIA, two WIA amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, two WIA amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:56 04.10.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed amid 41 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 41 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:37 28.09.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

17:38 27.09.2019
1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Banks show record optimism of growth in loans and deposits since 2015 – NBU survey

Conservative macroeconomic forecast of Economy Ministry provides for 3.7% GDP growth in 2020, under optimistic scenario - 4.8%

Rada at first reading approves bill to create independent GTS operator

Key issues in talks with IMF are budget 2020, land market – NBU governor

NBU improves hryvnia exchange rate forecast for 2020 – Finance minister

LATEST

Banks show record optimism of growth in loans and deposits since 2015 – NBU survey

Conservative macroeconomic forecast of Economy Ministry provides for 3.7% GDP growth in 2020, under optimistic scenario - 4.8%

Nova Poshta increases tax and fee payments by 30% in nine months

Metinvest raises around $350 mln after deals to partially repurchase 2023 eurobonds, issue new notes

Item of Studio Kvartal 95, Gontareva negatively affects investment climate in Ukraine

Prices in primary housing market in Kyiv in Q3, 2019 exceed pre-crisis level

Corum Group signs another contract with Polish PGG for UAH 300 mln

Rada at first reading approves bill to create independent GTS operator

Italy's Ernest Airlines opens new office in Kyiv, to open base in Kyiv airport in spring 2020

Extension of existing gas transit contract with Ukraine only path forward, long way yet to new legislation – Miller

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD