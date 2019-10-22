No casualties reported amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces violated ceasefire 17 times in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), none of Ukrainian serviceman was killed or injured, the press service of the JFO headquarters reported.

"On October 21, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 17 times. The enemy fired on the positions of the Joint Forces using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. For the past 24 hours, there has been no losses among the Ukrainian servicemen," the JFO headquarters said in a statement on its Facebook official page on Tuesday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy fired nine times on the Ukrainian positions using grenade launchers of various systems, small arms, manual anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy-caliber machine guns. The shell attacks were committed near Pyschevyk, Talakivka, Vodiane, Avdiyivka, Verkhniotoretske, Shyrokyne, Maryanka, Krasnohorivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational-tactical group, the enemy shelled the JFO positions eight times: near Orikhove, Zaitseve, and Zolote using heavy-caliber machine guns, 82mm mortars, which were banned by the Minsk Agreements.

According to the JFO headquarters, from the beginning of October 22, the enemy violate ceasefire two times with no casualties.