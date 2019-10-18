Economy

13:12 18.10.2019

SkyUp airline launches flights from Kyiv to Lviv

Ukrainian low cost airline SkyUp (Kyiv) on October 17 launched Kyiv-Lviv flights.

The press service of the airline reported that before October 26, 2019, the flights will be operated twice a week – on Thursdays and Sundays. From October 27, the number of flights will increase to four per week – on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The cost of a ticket without baggage starts from UAH 508.

"Today, we have launched flights between two Ukrainian cities with million population – Kyiv and Lviv... We will continue further developing internal flights, because this is one of the priority areas of our strategy," the press service of SkyUp airlines said, citing CEO Yevhen Khainatsky.

In addition, SkyUp said that also on October 17, 2019, Kharkiv-Lviv flights were launched.

SkyUp Airlines LLC was registered in Kyiv in June 2016. The founder is ACS-Ukraine LLC of Tetiana and Yuriy Alba, who also own JoinUp! tour operator.

Tags: #skyup
Interfax-Ukraine
