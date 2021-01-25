SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

SkyUp (Kyiv) is launching a campaign to recruit new aircrews.

As reported on the airline's website on Monday, such vacancies are currently open: aircraft commanders, co-pilots and flight attendants.

"Aviation industry is now passing through hard times. However, we understand that this period will not last forever, and therefore we strive to find the best specialists in our team [...] However, in current conditions, this process will be long, but we are preparing in advance: in 2021 we start with the selection of talents in order to be ready to restore the airline's full-fledged work in the future," SkyUp CEO Dmytro Seroukhov said.

Personnel recruitment is carried out in the SkyUp principal regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Lviv.

The company provides its employees with medical insurance, training at a corporate university and the opportunity to attend external trainings, discounts on tour operator's offers, high-level hotel accommodation and three meals a day on business trips as well as service tickets.

SkyUp LLC was registered in Kyiv in June 2016. The founder is ACS-Ukraine LLC of Tetiana and Yuriy Alba, who also own the JoinUp! tour operator.