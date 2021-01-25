Facts

17:39 25.01.2021

SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

1 min read
SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

 SkyUp (Kyiv) is launching a campaign to recruit new aircrews.

As reported on the airline's website on Monday, such vacancies are currently open: aircraft commanders, co-pilots and flight attendants.

"Aviation industry is now passing through hard times. However, we understand that this period will not last forever, and therefore we strive to find the best specialists in our team [...] However, in current conditions, this process will be long, but we are preparing in advance: in 2021 we start with the selection of talents in order to be ready to restore the airline's full-fledged work in the future," SkyUp CEO Dmytro Seroukhov said.

Personnel recruitment is carried out in the SkyUp principal regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Lviv.

The company provides its employees with medical insurance, training at a corporate university and the opportunity to attend external trainings, discounts on tour operator's offers, high-level hotel accommodation and three meals a day on business trips as well as service tickets.

SkyUp LLC was registered in Kyiv in June 2016. The founder is ACS-Ukraine LLC of Tetiana and Yuriy Alba, who also own the JoinUp! tour operator.

Tags: #skyup
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:51 19.01.2021
SkyUp changes check-in time for flights at Ukrainian airports

SkyUp changes check-in time for flights at Ukrainian airports

08:59 13.01.2021
SkyUp launches flights from Kyiv to Brno from April 25

SkyUp launches flights from Kyiv to Brno from April 25

17:29 31.07.2020
SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

14:50 31.03.2020
SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

13:26 19.03.2020
SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

18:32 18.02.2020
SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

13:30 12.02.2020
SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

13:17 18.01.2020
SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

13:12 18.10.2019
SkyUp airline launches flights from Kyiv to Lviv

SkyUp airline launches flights from Kyiv to Lviv

16:03 25.09.2019
Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded in Zolote area during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

LATEST

Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

Rada's leadership continues to suppress cases of button-pushing - Razumkov

Azerbaijan's daily growth of COVID-19 cases down by 80%

Ukraine and Israel plan to establish direct contacts between migration and border services – The Embassy

Office of Simple Solutions urges not to support bill that could prevent NABU from investigating top corruption

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

Most schools in Ukraine start full-time educational process

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD