SkyUp cancels Odesa-Thessaloniki flights due to insufficient number of passengers

SkyUp Airlines is canceling Odesa-Thessaloniki-Odesa flight, which was opened on July 6.

The indicated direction was removed from the schedule due to insufficient number of people. At the same time, the first flights (to Thessaloniki on July 6 and back to Odesa on July 13) are being operated according to the schedule, the press service of the company informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Passengers of subsequent flights that will not be operated (starting from July 13 to Thessaloniki and back from July 20 to Odesa) were offered two options at SkyUp: change the plane to Kyiv - Thessaloniki - Kyiv flight with the same departure dates; request a refund, including through the passenger's balance in the personal account on the airline's website. Previously, the airline company planned to operate this route once a week - on Tuesdays.