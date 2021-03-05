SkyUp to operate Tel Aviv-Kyiv flight on March 8

SkyUp (Kyiv) will operate a flight from Tel Aviv (Israel) to Kyiv on March 8.

According to the company's press service on Friday, the departure from Tel Aviv is scheduled for 15:25 local time. The flight arrives at Boryspil International Airport at 18:45.

Tickets are available only for citizens of Ukraine.

Currently, Israel, in accordance with the list of countries with a significant spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), compiled by the Health Ministry of Ukraine, is assigned to the "red" zone. This means that after arriving from this country, observation or self-isolation for 14 days or a negative PCR test is required.

In addition to SkyUp, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plans to operate evacuation flights on the Kyiv-Tel Aviv-Kyiv route on March 8 and March 10.