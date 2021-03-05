Facts

17:42 05.03.2021

SkyUp to operate Tel Aviv-Kyiv flight on March 8

1 min read
SkyUp to operate Tel Aviv-Kyiv flight on March 8

SkyUp (Kyiv) will operate a flight from Tel Aviv (Israel) to Kyiv on March 8.

According to the company's press service on Friday, the departure from Tel Aviv is scheduled for 15:25 local time. The flight arrives at Boryspil International Airport at 18:45.

Tickets are available only for citizens of Ukraine.

Currently, Israel, in accordance with the list of countries with a significant spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), compiled by the Health Ministry of Ukraine, is assigned to the "red" zone. This means that after arriving from this country, observation or self-isolation for 14 days or a negative PCR test is required.

In addition to SkyUp, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plans to operate evacuation flights on the Kyiv-Tel Aviv-Kyiv route on March 8 and March 10.

Tags: #skyup #tel_aviv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:39 25.01.2021
SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

12:18 25.01.2021
UIA warns of flight changes to Israel due to airport closure in Tel Aviv

UIA warns of flight changes to Israel due to airport closure in Tel Aviv

08:51 19.01.2021
SkyUp changes check-in time for flights at Ukrainian airports

SkyUp changes check-in time for flights at Ukrainian airports

08:59 13.01.2021
SkyUp launches flights from Kyiv to Brno from April 25

SkyUp launches flights from Kyiv to Brno from April 25

17:29 31.07.2020
SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

14:50 31.03.2020
SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

13:26 19.03.2020
SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

18:32 18.02.2020
SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

13:30 12.02.2020
SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

13:17 18.01.2020
SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

United States imposes sanctions against Kolomoisky, he, his immediate family banned from entering USA

U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

Police official from Kamianske, who organized 'protection' of businessmen, detained – National Police head

LATEST

Ukraine and Israel are intend to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture – The Embassy

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine to present plan of strategic partnership between two countries on March 10

U.S. sanctions may have serious consequences for Kolomoisky's assets – Rada's energy committee

U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky show Ukrainian corruption finds punishment more likely at border than in Ukraine – Rudyk

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

United States imposes sanctions against Kolomoisky, he, his immediate family banned from entering USA

Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier wounded amid shelling near Maryinka

U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

Some 126 negative reactions to vaccination against COVID-19 recorded - Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD