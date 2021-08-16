SkyUp adds 14th aircraft to its fleet

SkyUp (Kyiv) added its 14th aircraft to its fleet, a medium-haul Boeing 737-800NG for 189 passengers.

The airline said on its website on Saturday, this is the eighth aircraft of this model in the SkyUp fleet.

The plane arrived in Kyiv in a branded livery, equipped with split winglets Split Scimitar.

Aircraft registration number is UR-SQP, manufacture year is 2006.

The new aircraft is ready for operation and will be scheduled as soon as all necessary permits have been received.