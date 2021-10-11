SkyUp plans to carry about 3 mln passengers by late 2021

SkyUp Airlines plans to carry about 3 million passengers by the end of 2021, while 3.4 million passengers were transported in the period from 2018 to 2020.

As the press service of SkyUp said, so far this year the company has transported more than 2 million passengers.

"This is the first time the airline has reached this number within one year," SkyUp said.

According to SkyUp's internal statistics, women are the most active travelers on SkyUp flights. From January 1 to October 1, 2021, women accounted for 51% of the total number of passengers, while men accounted for 38% and children for 11%. The results were almost similar last year when 50% were women, 39% were men and 11% were children.

However, the number of passengers in each group has significantly increased. So, for incomplete 2021, SkyUp has already transported 1.031 million women (621,300 in 2020) and 753,400 men (485,100 in 2020). From January 1 to October 1, SkyUp carried 223,300 children (a year earlier – 130,100).

The airline's fleet now has 14 aircraft and this number will grow. The flight program covers more than 60 destinations in Europe, the Caucasus Region, the Middle East and Central Asia.