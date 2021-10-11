Facts

11:17 11.10.2021

SkyUp plans to carry about 3 mln passengers by late 2021

1 min read
SkyUp plans to carry about 3 mln passengers by late 2021

SkyUp Airlines plans to carry about 3 million passengers by the end of 2021, while 3.4 million passengers were transported in the period from 2018 to 2020.

As the press service of SkyUp said, so far this year the company has transported more than 2 million passengers.

"This is the first time the airline has reached this number within one year," SkyUp said.

According to SkyUp's internal statistics, women are the most active travelers on SkyUp flights. From January 1 to October 1, 2021, women accounted for 51% of the total number of passengers, while men accounted for 38% and children for 11%. The results were almost similar last year when 50% were women, 39% were men and 11% were children.

However, the number of passengers in each group has significantly increased. So, for incomplete 2021, SkyUp has already transported 1.031 million women (621,300 in 2020) and 753,400 men (485,100 in 2020). From January 1 to October 1, SkyUp carried 223,300 children (a year earlier – 130,100).

The airline's fleet now has 14 aircraft and this number will grow. The flight program covers more than 60 destinations in Europe, the Caucasus Region, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Tags: #skyup
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:22 16.08.2021
SkyUp adds 14th aircraft to its fleet

SkyUp adds 14th aircraft to its fleet

14:29 08.07.2021
SkyUp cancels Odesa-Thessaloniki flights due to insufficient number of passengers

SkyUp cancels Odesa-Thessaloniki flights due to insufficient number of passengers

16:52 30.06.2021
SkyUp launches flights from Odesa to Thessaloniki from July 6

SkyUp launches flights from Odesa to Thessaloniki from July 6

13:23 24.03.2021
SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

17:42 05.03.2021
SkyUp to operate Tel Aviv-Kyiv flight on March 8

SkyUp to operate Tel Aviv-Kyiv flight on March 8

17:39 25.01.2021
SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

08:51 19.01.2021
SkyUp changes check-in time for flights at Ukrainian airports

SkyUp changes check-in time for flights at Ukrainian airports

08:59 13.01.2021
SkyUp launches flights from Kyiv to Brno from April 25

SkyUp launches flights from Kyiv to Brno from April 25

17:29 31.07.2020
SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

14:50 31.03.2020
SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

At Fastiv-Zhytomyr railway crossing, combine enters passenger train, so locomotive, six carriages damaged

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

Medvedchuk handed arrest warrant with alternative to post bail of UAH 1 bln – Kuzmin

Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

LATEST

At Fastiv-Zhytomyr railway crossing, combine enters passenger train, so locomotive, six carriages damaged

This parliament could become most reformatory in history, but mono-majority chooses lawlessness – MP Rudyk

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

Ukraine taking issue of countering anti-Semitism seriously – U.S. State Department Special Envoy

Memorial at Babyn Yar must truthfully and accurately tell story of what happened – U.S. State Department Special Envoy

Ukraine starts sending containers with raspberries to USA, Canada

Recruiters of mercenaries for participation in armed conflict in Syria exposed in Ukraine

Medvedchuk handed arrest warrant with alternative to post bail of UAH 1 bln – Kuzmin

Apple brings first official batch of iPhone to Ukraine

Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD