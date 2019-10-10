Govt responsible for maintaining cooperation with IMF, but this is not issue of MPs from the servant of people – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Cabinet of Ministers is responsible for maintaining cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but this is not the issue of MPs from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

"Mr. [Deputy Head of the parliamentary committee for financial policy and bank operations, tax and customs policies Oleksandr] Dubinsky, we spoke frankly about this with him. He expresses his frank attitude towards the IMF. But I believe that this is not the matter of the deputies, but the matter of the government. They should be responsible for the terms of cooperation with the IMF and for this cooperation to exist," Zelensky said during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

Earlier Dubinsky criticized the decision of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov to remove the resolution on the creation of an ad hoc commission to investigate operations of the NBU and the Deposit Guarantee Fund from the agenda of the Rada session.

"The Servant of the IMF. I think this is more exact name for our party," Dubinsky said.