Economy

09:54 03.10.2019

MP Gerus proposes to govt to introduce special duty on import of electricity from Russia

2 min read
MP Gerus proposes to govt to introduce special duty on import of electricity from Russia

Head of the energy committee of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Gerus has proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduces the special duty on the import of electricity from Russia.

"By the way, I want to propose the special duty on the import of electricity from Russia. Even if it happens, let the Ukrainian budget and the Ukrainian state benefit from this. The Cabinet can do it. The Cabinet has a mechanism for introducing special duties, sanctions, licensing conditions for the regulator. There are many mechanisms for how this can be regulated," he said during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

As reported, Ukraine on October 1, 2019 resumed commercial import of electricity from the Russian Federation. on October 1 import of electricity from the Russian Federation on a flat schedule with a capacity of 100 MW was carried out by United Energy LLC.

Ukraine last carried out commercial imports of energy from Russia in 2015 under a contract between Ukrinterenergo and Inter RAO for further transmission to Crimea. The contract was valid through 2015 and envisaged the steady delivery of up to 1.5 GW of electricity. It was not renewed.

Ukraine imported 178 million kWh of power from Russia in 2014 and 2.296 billion in 2015. Since then, there have not been commercial imports, only small technical crossflows related to the parallel work of Ukraine's power system and those of adjacent countries under Energomarket contracts.

Tags: #russia #electricity #gerus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:51 02.10.2019
Ukraine resumes commercial import of electricity from Russia

Ukraine resumes commercial import of electricity from Russia

13:04 01.10.2019
Kremlin expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on Steinmeier formula at TCG meeting

Kremlin expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on Steinmeier formula at TCG meeting

09:35 01.10.2019
Russian Foreign Ministry promises not to leave new U.S. sanctions unanswered

Russian Foreign Ministry promises not to leave new U.S. sanctions unanswered

15:56 25.09.2019
Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

14:43 25.09.2019
Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

11:11 25.09.2019
Zelensky: Internal resistance to reforms, war over Russian aggression impede Ukraine's achievement of sustainable development goals

Zelensky: Internal resistance to reforms, war over Russian aggression impede Ukraine's achievement of sustainable development goals

10:14 20.09.2019
EU-Ukraine-Russia trilateral gas talks could resume late Oct – Šefčovič

EU-Ukraine-Russia trilateral gas talks could resume late Oct – Šefčovič

14:40 18.09.2019
Kremlin not expecting concrete agreements from upcoming Russia-Ukraine-EC gas talks - Peskov

Kremlin not expecting concrete agreements from upcoming Russia-Ukraine-EC gas talks - Peskov

13:49 14.09.2019
Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

16:09 11.09.2019
Gas talks with Russia will be complicated, but Ukraine ready – Honcharuk

Gas talks with Russia will be complicated, but Ukraine ready – Honcharuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

LATEST

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

NBU's business activity outlook index growing for third month in row – NBU

Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

NBU on Wednesday holds interventions for at least $150 mln to support hryvnia exchange rate – experts

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

NBU lowers official hryvnia exchange rate by another 1.2%, prevents hryvnia from further devaluation with interventions

Putin: Russia will sign gas transit contract with Ukraine if it implements EU legislation by year end

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD