MP Gerus proposes to govt to introduce special duty on import of electricity from Russia

Head of the energy committee of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Gerus has proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduces the special duty on the import of electricity from Russia.

"By the way, I want to propose the special duty on the import of electricity from Russia. Even if it happens, let the Ukrainian budget and the Ukrainian state benefit from this. The Cabinet can do it. The Cabinet has a mechanism for introducing special duties, sanctions, licensing conditions for the regulator. There are many mechanisms for how this can be regulated," he said during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

As reported, Ukraine on October 1, 2019 resumed commercial import of electricity from the Russian Federation. on October 1 import of electricity from the Russian Federation on a flat schedule with a capacity of 100 MW was carried out by United Energy LLC.

Ukraine last carried out commercial imports of energy from Russia in 2015 under a contract between Ukrinterenergo and Inter RAO for further transmission to Crimea. The contract was valid through 2015 and envisaged the steady delivery of up to 1.5 GW of electricity. It was not renewed.

Ukraine imported 178 million kWh of power from Russia in 2014 and 2.296 billion in 2015. Since then, there have not been commercial imports, only small technical crossflows related to the parallel work of Ukraine's power system and those of adjacent countries under Energomarket contracts.