Economy

15:01 06.09.2019

Moody's upgrades rating of DTEK Energy B.V. to 'Caa2'

1 min read
Moody's upgrades rating of DTEK Energy B.V. to 'Caa2'

Moody's Investors Service has today upgraded the corporate family rating of DTEK Energy B.V. to Caa2 from Ca. The outlook on the rating is stable, according to a report on Moody's website.

Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded DTEK Energy's probability of default to Caa2-PD from Ca-PD.

"The rating action follows the change in outlook to positive in Februray 2017, and reflects the improvement of DTEK Energy's credit profile and increases in Ukraine's foreign-currency bond country ceiling since 2015," Moody's said.

The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that DTEK Energy will achieve further reductions in debt and broadly stable FFO. The outlook also reflects the stable outlook on the Government of Ukraine.

Tags: #moodys #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:00 09.08.2019
DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

11:25 11.07.2019
Ukrinterenergo resumes power supply to Voda Donbasu

Ukrinterenergo resumes power supply to Voda Donbasu

14:45 02.07.2019
DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

10:35 12.06.2019
DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

12:35 07.06.2019
DTEK seeks to build two wind farms with total capacity of 565 MW in Mykolaiv region

DTEK seeks to build two wind farms with total capacity of 565 MW in Mykolaiv region

15:51 28.05.2019
DTEK officially gains control over Kyivoblenergo, dismisses company's board

DTEK officially gains control over Kyivoblenergo, dismisses company's board

18:19 22.04.2019
DTEK plans to begin pilot projects for development of energy storage technologies by late 2019

DTEK plans to begin pilot projects for development of energy storage technologies by late 2019

10:24 22.04.2019
DTEK predicts no serious problems with imposing coal export restrictions to Ukraine by Russia

DTEK predicts no serious problems with imposing coal export restrictions to Ukraine by Russia

17:28 19.04.2019
DTEK officially launches Ukraine's largest Nikopol solar plant

DTEK officially launches Ukraine's largest Nikopol solar plant

19:12 19.03.2019
DTEK Grids warns of disconnection of some important infrastructure facilities from power supply from April 1

DTEK Grids warns of disconnection of some important infrastructure facilities from power supply from April 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine tests work of Soyuz gas pipeline in reverse mode

Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit Ukroboronprom

Westinghouse waiting for official position of new govt on Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

LATEST

Ukraine tests work of Soyuz gas pipeline in reverse mode

Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit Ukroboronprom

Sea ports authority, Kernel agree on construction of terminal, dredging works at Chornomorsk seaport

Westinghouse waiting for official position of new govt on Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

World Bank supports idea of creating credit guarantee agency in Ukraine to finance purchase of land by farmers

Some 88,000 tonnes of G group coal arrives in Ukraine for DTEK from Columbia

EBRD issues $35 mln to Louis Dreyfus Company to set up railcar logistics business in Ukraine

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD