Economy

18:08 14.08.2019

President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

2 min read
President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

Representative of the President in the Cabinet of Ministers Andriy Gerus has asked the government to stop the process of implementing the Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project.

"Last week, the Energy Minister signed an order according to which one unit of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant (NPP) should be withdrawn from the Ukrainian power grids and transferred, in fact, to the Polish power grids. So we will only be left with expensive coal and green generation. Therefore, I request this process be stopped. It's absolutely impossible to do this at the moment," he said, speaking during a government meeting on Wednesday.

In turn, Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk said that the main goal of the Energy Bridge project is primarily to integrate the Ukrainian power grids into the European system. At the same time, he noted that he had been on vacation before the Cabinet meeting and had not signed any documents, including an order on the project.

The Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge provides the supply of energy from Khmelnytsky NPP's Unit 2 to the EU energy system, by incorporating the Burshtyn Energy Island along with 750/330 kV Zakhidnoukrayinska substation and the 750 kV Khmelnytsky NPP-Rzeszow (Poland) power transmission line into the Energy Bridge. Funds to be received from the export of electricity from this unit are planned to be used to finance the construction of Khmelnytsky NPP's Units 3-4.

Tags: #eu #cabinet_of_ministers #energy_bridge #ukraine #gerus
