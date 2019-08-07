Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

Frontera Resources Ukraine LLC on August 7 filed a lawsuit to Kyiv's District Administrative Court against the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, as well as the interdepartmental commission for organizing the signing and implementation of production sharing agreements (PSA), in which it demands to cancel the results of the tender for the development of the Dolphin hydrocarbon section on the shelf of the Black Sea.

According to the press service of the company, Frontera considers the actions and decisions of the commission, as a result of which the American company Trident Black Sea Inc. was determined as the winner of the tender, to be illegal. In particular, they said that the commission has exceeded its powers stipulated by the legislation of Ukraine, approved decisions that contradict government acts and violate the procedure of conducting the tender with regard to the timing of determining the winners.

Earlier, the company announced that it intends to contest the results of the PSA tender for the development of the hydrocarbon section in court, indicating that the commission should have sent to the Cabinet of Ministers conclusions on determining the winner of the tender no later than July 13, 2019, but violated these terms.

As reported, on April 12, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers announced a tender for the development of hydrocarbons within the Dolphin section on the Black Sea shelf under PSA conditions. The agreement is valid for 50 years.