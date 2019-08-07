Economy

17:50 07.08.2019

Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

2 min read
Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

Frontera Resources Ukraine LLC on August 7 filed a lawsuit to Kyiv's District Administrative Court against the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, as well as the interdepartmental commission for organizing the signing and implementation of production sharing agreements (PSA), in which it demands to cancel the results of the tender for the development of the Dolphin hydrocarbon section on the shelf of the Black Sea.

According to the press service of the company, Frontera considers the actions and decisions of the commission, as a result of which the American company Trident Black Sea Inc. was determined as the winner of the tender, to be illegal. In particular, they said that the commission has exceeded its powers stipulated by the legislation of Ukraine, approved decisions that contradict government acts and violate the procedure of conducting the tender with regard to the timing of determining the winners.

Earlier, the company announced that it intends to contest the results of the PSA tender for the development of the hydrocarbon section in court, indicating that the commission should have sent to the Cabinet of Ministers conclusions on determining the winner of the tender no later than July 13, 2019, but violated these terms.

As reported, on April 12, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers announced a tender for the development of hydrocarbons within the Dolphin section on the Black Sea shelf under PSA conditions. The agreement is valid for 50 years.

Tags: #psa #frontera_resources #black_sea #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:12 05.08.2019
Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

11:15 05.08.2019
Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

17:05 03.08.2019
Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

18:26 02.08.2019
Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

11:29 02.08.2019
Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

15:25 01.08.2019
Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

14:58 31.07.2019
Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

16:40 30.07.2019
Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

15:45 29.07.2019
Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

13:44 29.07.2019
NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EuroChem might re-enter ruble bond market this year

Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

Ukraine's forex reserves expand by 5.8% in July

Development of draft state budget for 2020 at final stage

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

LATEST

Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

Finance Ministry, NBU should enhance coordination

EuroChem might re-enter ruble bond market this year

Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

Ukraine's forex reserves expand by 5.8% in July

NBU joins efforts to develop tool for verifying information about ultimate beneficiaries

Wizz Air airline to launch flights to six destinations from Odesa, one from Lviv

Development of draft state budget for 2020 at final stage

Windrose will carry out presidential flights for UAH 35.1 mln in 2019

Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD