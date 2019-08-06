Wizz Air airline to launch flights to six destinations from Odesa, one from Lviv

Hungary's low cost Wizz Air airline in autumn 2019 will launch flights to seven new destinations: six from Odesa and one from Lviv, Paulina Gosk, corporate communications manager at Wizz Air, said at a briefing in Odesa on Tuesday.

According to her, from Odesa, in particular, twice a week from November flights will be operated to Budapest (Hungary), Berlin (Germany), Bratislava (Slovakia), Wroclaw, Gdansk, and Katowice (all are in Poland).

In addition, on October 28, it is planned to launch the Lviv-Larnaca (Cyprus) flights.

"In 2019, 17 new destinations from Ukraine were opened," Gosk said.

The airline expects that thanks to the increase in the number of destinations, 2.6 million seats will be sold this year, and in general, 53 destinations will be covered from Ukraine by the end of 2019, Gosk said.

As reported, in January-July 2019, Wizz Air transported 1.3 million passengers from and to Ukraine and this is almost twice as much compared to the same period in 2018.