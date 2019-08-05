Economy

12:12 05.08.2019

Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

3 min read
Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

American Trident Acquisitions Corp, winner in the tender for hydrocarbon exploration under a production-sharing agreement (PSA) within the Dolphin Block of the Black Sea's continental shelf, said would prepare a court claim in case if the tender results are annulled by the Cabinet of Ministers.

"I, the other way round, bear responsibility for money, which Trident can lose if the results of the bids are cancelled (it's clear that funds were raised for bidding) and I will have to appeal to court to uphold a justice. It's obvious that until the end of the courts foreign players won't come to the new bids and development of this meaningful for the state resource will shift to two-three years," wrote Trident CEO Ilya Ponomarev on Facebook.

He said that if the Ukrainian authorities are longing for involvement of a big international company in this project, then Trident is ready to discuss the ways of doing that.

"We want to try again and offer a compromise to the government of Ukraine: it accepts the results of the bids, meanwhile Trident committed to find a way to attract a large international company through a mechanism appropriate for the government during the time the talks on the final contract will last (so far we won only the right to sign it, which is to happen within a year from the moment the Cabinet of Ministers approves the results of the competition). In this case, all our investment obligations will remain, the site will be developed in time, all proposals of the country's leadership will be fulfilled," Ponomarev said.

He said he doubts that big international oil and gas companies again will participate in the bids since they have interests in Russia.

As reported, on April 12, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers announced a tender for the development of hydrocarbons within the Dolphin section on the Black Sea shelf under PSA terms. The term of the agreement is 50 years.

On July 26, CEO and one of the shareholders of American Trident Acquisitions Corp. Ilya Ponomarev announced that the interdepartmental commission under the Ministry of Energy and Coal recognized the company he headed as the winner of the competition, recalling that the decision should be approved by the Cabinet of Minister

On July 27, Ukrainian Premier Volodymyr Groysman announced that he intends to offer the Cabinet to consider the possibility of announcing a new tender for the development of the said hydrocarbon section on the Black Sea shelf.

Tags: #psa #government #black_sea #trident_acquisitions_corp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:58 31.07.2019
Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

13:44 29.07.2019
NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

12:21 26.07.2019
Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

16:56 18.07.2019
Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

16:34 18.07.2019
Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

11:55 18.07.2019
Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

16:59 17.07.2019
Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

16:24 10.07.2019
Russian ship enters Black Sea area closed to navigation during Sea Breeze 2019 exercise citing communication problems – Ukrainian Navy

Russian ship enters Black Sea area closed to navigation during Sea Breeze 2019 exercise citing communication problems – Ukrainian Navy

15:28 05.07.2019
Cabinet approves results of tenders for PSA on nine hydrocarbon deposits

Cabinet approves results of tenders for PSA on nine hydrocarbon deposits

10:52 02.07.2019
Winners of PSA tenders to invest about $430 mln in exploration

Winners of PSA tenders to invest about $430 mln in exploration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

Ukraine asking U.S. to sell more Javelin anti-tank systems – Taylor

LATEST

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

Ukraine asking U.S. to sell more Javelin anti-tank systems – Taylor

Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

Guaranteed Buyer complains to SBI on judge who halts Ukrenergo tariffs

Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD