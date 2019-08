Ukraine pumped 2.306 bcm into its underground gas storage facilities in July, the highest figure for any month in the last four years, according to preliminary data from Ukrtransgaz.

As of July 31, 2019, the country's stocks totaled 15.85 bcm, which is 3 bcm more than a year before.

If maintained, this tempo will allow Ukraine to reach its goal of starting the next heating season with 20 bcm in underground storage.