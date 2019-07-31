EBRD EUR 149 mln loan for Ukrenergo to upgrade Ukraine's transmission network

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide investment up to EUR 149 million to Ukrenergo National Energy Company to acquire up to 26 new transformers and carry out the automation and upgrade of 12 high-voltage substations.

"The investment will help Ukrenergo upgrade its key transmission infrastructure required for the synchronization with the European electricity networks. It will also assist Ukraine in aligning its legal framework and operational practices with the EU Third Energy Package," reads an EBRD press release.

According to the bank, Ukrenergo will use the 15-year sovereign-guaranteed loan to acquire up to 26 new transformers and carry out the automation and upgrade of 12 high-voltage substations in key locations of the Ukrainian transmission network. The loan will also contribute to the annual reduction of CO2 emissions by 20,500 tonnes.

Besides, the investment will strengthen Ukrenergo's capacity to accommodate the growing share of renewables in the Ukrainian grid, with an increasing share of wind and solar power. "A flexible, smart grid will be key to the sustainable electricity sector of the future," said the report.

The EBRD financing is also promoting the commercialization and institutional development of Ukrenergo through the implementation of a comprehensive Corporate Governance Action Plan and robust procurement standards.

As reported, the total cost of Ukrenergo modernization project is EUR 198.2 million, including EUR 49.2 million of own funds of Ukrenergo and EUR 149 million to be provided by the EBRD.

The EBRD is the largest international financial investor in Ukraine. Since the start of its operations in the country in 1993, the Bank has made a cumulative commitment of almost €13.6 billion through 432 projects in the country.