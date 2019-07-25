Economy

16:49 25.07.2019

Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

2 min read
Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

The opening of a new cinema of the Planeta Kino network in the River Mall shopping and entertainment center on Dniprovska Embankment in Kyiv is scheduled for August 1, Dmytro Derkach, the co-owner of the chain, said on Facebook.

"Many of you ask me when is the opening in River Mall. Now I can answer - in a week, on August 1 (if no force majeure happens). Our cinema and the entire mall were ready to open for almost a month, but state agencies did not issue the necessary documents. Yesterday we received everything," Derkach said.

He told Interfax-Ukraine the cinema will be the first facility to open in River Mall.

"Most likely, we will be the only one who will open in the mall, stores will open from August 8," he said.

Triumph Media Group LLC is developing the Planeta Kino network of cinemas.

According to the unified state register, the owner of the company is Moviemax Limited (Cyprus), the ultimate beneficiaries are Dmytro Derkach and Andriy Shpyh.

The charter capital is UAH 43 million.

The Planeta Kino network as of July-2019 had seven cinemas in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Sumy. This year it is planned to open new cinemas in the Apollo shopping center (Dnipro), the River Mall shopping center and the Ocean Mall trade center (Kyiv).

Tags: #river_mall #cinema #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:54 24.07.2019
No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

23:42 21.07.2019
Kyiv Council Secretary Prokopiv and Servant of the People's representative lead in elections in district 211 in Kyiv - exit poll

Kyiv Council Secretary Prokopiv and Servant of the People's representative lead in elections in district 211 in Kyiv - exit poll

20:33 11.07.2019
Pace of housing construction in Kyiv down in Q1, 2019 – UTG

Pace of housing construction in Kyiv down in Q1, 2019 – UTG

16:24 08.07.2019
Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

17:19 02.07.2019
UIA launches combined aircraft + bus service from Vinnytsia jointly with ATASS-Boryspil

UIA launches combined aircraft + bus service from Vinnytsia jointly with ATASS-Boryspil

14:45 27.06.2019
'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

14:16 12.06.2019
Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

10:50 29.05.2019
IMF ready to arrive in Kyiv to continue talks after parliamentary election, formation of govt

IMF ready to arrive in Kyiv to continue talks after parliamentary election, formation of govt

17:30 15.05.2019
Kyiv regional council deputy served suspicion notice over raider attack on agri-complex belonging to deceased ATO volunteer from U.S. – PGO

Kyiv regional council deputy served suspicion notice over raider attack on agri-complex belonging to deceased ATO volunteer from U.S. – PGO

12:16 11.05.2019
Kyiv court turns down claim against language law bill – it will be signed into law and published

Kyiv court turns down claim against language law bill – it will be signed into law and published

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Ukraine fully utilizing gas import capacity

LATEST

London arbitration makes decision in favor of PrivatBank eurobond holders

Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

Renewable energy resources associations appeal to president due to court's cancelling tariffs for Ukrenergo

Russia, Turkey preparing intergovernmental agreement on settlements, payments

Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa

Nova Poshta raises number of branches by 42.9% in H1, 2019

PrivatBank will start selling its property at Dutch auctions

Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD