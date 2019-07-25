Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

The opening of a new cinema of the Planeta Kino network in the River Mall shopping and entertainment center on Dniprovska Embankment in Kyiv is scheduled for August 1, Dmytro Derkach, the co-owner of the chain, said on Facebook.

"Many of you ask me when is the opening in River Mall. Now I can answer - in a week, on August 1 (if no force majeure happens). Our cinema and the entire mall were ready to open for almost a month, but state agencies did not issue the necessary documents. Yesterday we received everything," Derkach said.

He told Interfax-Ukraine the cinema will be the first facility to open in River Mall.

"Most likely, we will be the only one who will open in the mall, stores will open from August 8," he said.

Triumph Media Group LLC is developing the Planeta Kino network of cinemas.

According to the unified state register, the owner of the company is Moviemax Limited (Cyprus), the ultimate beneficiaries are Dmytro Derkach and Andriy Shpyh.

The charter capital is UAH 43 million.

The Planeta Kino network as of July-2019 had seven cinemas in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Sumy. This year it is planned to open new cinemas in the Apollo shopping center (Dnipro), the River Mall shopping center and the Ocean Mall trade center (Kyiv).