Supreme Court rejects Ukrzaliznytsia complaint against PIB's transferring credit agreements with company to VR Global Partners

The Supreme Court has rejected the cassation appeal of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) against the decision of the Kyiv Economic Court and the ruling of the Northern (Pivnichny) Economic Court of Appeals on the transfer by Prominvestbank of credit agreements with Ukrzaliznytsia to VR Global Partners.

"To reject the cassation complaint [of the plaintiff] ... To remain the decision of the Economic Court of Kyiv dated December 20, 2018 and the decision of the Northern Economic Court of Appeals dated April 8, 2019 unchanged," according to the text of the decision dated July 2, 2019, posted in the single court rulings register.

As reported, in March 2019 the Northern Economic Court of Appeals granted the request of Prominvestbank, in which the latter requests VR Global Partners to be involved as its successor in the lawsuit against Ukrzaliznytsia, and also asks to replace it with VR Global Partners as the successor on the claim of Ukrzaliznytsia against Prominvestbank on invalidation of the credit line opened in 2012.