Economy

17:59 15.07.2019

Naftogaz companies transfer almost UAH 60 bln to state budget in six months

1 min read
 NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies in January-June 2019 paid UAH 58.6 billion in taxes and dividends to the national budget, the press service of the company has reported.

According to its data, revenues from the group accounted for over 15.9% of the total revenue of the national budget for the six months of 2019.

According to recent data, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies in 2018 paid UAH 137.8 billion in taxes and dividends to the state budget, which is 27.2% more than in 2017. In particular, dividends were paid in the amount of UAH 29.5 billion, royalties in the amount of UAH 28.5 billion, VAT of UAH 37.4 billion, and income tax of UAH 23.9 billion.

