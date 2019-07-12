Zelensky orders funds be found to accelerate building circular road in Dnipro and road to Kryvy Rih

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered that funds be found to speed up the process of building a circular road in Dnipro and a road to Kryvy Rih.

According to the presidential press service, during a working trip to Dnipropetrovsk region on July 12, he familiarized himself with the progress of repairs of the Boryspil-Dnipro-Zaporizhia (via Kremenchuk)-Mariupol highway.

The president asked the acting head of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine, Slawomir Nowak, who was responsible for the reconstruction of the bypass road and when all the work would be completed.

Zelensky noted that, according to the information provided to him, in recent years funding for Ukravtodor for the maintenance of the apparatus has increased, at the same time there were not enough funds for roads.

"This issue has not been solved for many years - we are talking about the circular road and the road to Kryvy Rih. Let's finish these two objects, agree that we will do [roads] to Kryvy Rih and Nikopol. We need to find money for these two roads," he stressed.

According to Nowak, it will take two years to complete work on these roads, given the ability of construction companies and financing.