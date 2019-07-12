Economy

16:23 12.07.2019

Zelensky orders funds be found to accelerate building circular road in Dnipro and road to Kryvy Rih

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered that funds be found to speed up the process of building a circular road in Dnipro and a road to Kryvy Rih.

According to the presidential press service, during a working trip to Dnipropetrovsk region on July 12, he familiarized himself with the progress of repairs of the Boryspil-Dnipro-Zaporizhia (via Kremenchuk)-Mariupol highway.

The president asked the acting head of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine, Slawomir Nowak, who was responsible for the reconstruction of the bypass road and when all the work would be completed.

Zelensky noted that, according to the information provided to him, in recent years funding for Ukravtodor for the maintenance of the apparatus has increased, at the same time there were not enough funds for roads.

"This issue has not been solved for many years - we are talking about the circular road and the road to Kryvy Rih. Let's finish these two objects, agree that we will do [roads] to Kryvy Rih and Nikopol. We need to find money for these two roads," he stressed.

According to Nowak, it will take two years to complete work on these roads, given the ability of construction companies and financing.

Tags: #dnipro #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 13.07.2019
Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

16:26 11.07.2019
Zelensky proposes extending lustration law to senior officials holding posts since February 23, 2014

Zelensky proposes extending lustration law to senior officials holding posts since February 23, 2014

12:49 11.07.2019
Zelensky obliges govt to introduce mandatory wood electronic recording before Nov 1

Zelensky obliges govt to introduce mandatory wood electronic recording before Nov 1

16:05 10.07.2019
Zelensky says television airwaves cannot be monopolized by people with pro-Russia views

Zelensky says television airwaves cannot be monopolized by people with pro-Russia views

15:49 10.07.2019
Zelensky suggests turning Chornobyl zone into one of growth points for new Ukraine

Zelensky suggests turning Chornobyl zone into one of growth points for new Ukraine

12:35 10.07.2019
Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

12:29 10.07.2019
Zelensky obliges govt to create information resource for declaring goods – decree on fight against smuggling

Zelensky obliges govt to create information resource for declaring goods – decree on fight against smuggling

16:14 09.07.2019
Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

16:13 09.07.2019
Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

15:23 09.07.2019
Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz raises $335 mln in three-year notes and EUR600 mln in five-year notes – source

Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

Naftogaz Ukrainy starts bookbuilding for LPNs pegged to U.S. dollars, euros – source

Naftogaz at meeting with Zelensky reduces price of gas for public by 10.4% for July

Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

LATEST

Naftogaz raises $335 mln in three-year notes and EUR600 mln in five-year notes – source

Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

Court launches proceedings in cases to recover funds from Kolomoisky under NBU's claim

Naftogaz Ukrainy starts bookbuilding for LPNs pegged to U.S. dollars, euros – source

Naftogaz at meeting with Zelensky reduces price of gas for public by 10.4% for July

Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

Ex-economy minister Abromavicius heads Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Ukrinterenergo resumes power supply to Voda Donbasu

Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

UNDP supplies first batch of drug to treat breast cancer procured using budget funds

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD