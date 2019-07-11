Ukrinterenergo resumes power supply to Voda Donbasu

State-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrinterenergo, acting as the supplier of last resort, has notified power distribution system operator DTEK Energovuhillia ENE that municipal enterprise Voda Donbasu was removed from the list of companies that are disconnected from power supplies, and power supplies to Voda Donbasu was restored, the press service of DTEK has reported.

"On July 9, 2019, the power engineers promptly resumed the power supply to municipal enterprise Voda Donbasu," DTEK said.

As of 6:00 pm on July 9, the power supply of the Bilokuzmynivka pumping station, the 35 kV Kleban-Byk substation (both Konstiantynivsky district, Donetsk region) and the 110 kV Artemovsk substation (Bakhmut filter station, Donetsk region) was restored.

The restriction and renewal of electricity were carried out by the distribution system operator at the request of the supplier of the last resort in line with the current legislation of Ukraine, DTEK said.