Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has terminated powers of member of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern Mykhailo Zgurovsky and appointed David Arakhamia, Andriy Zahorodniuk members of the concern's supervisory board.

President's decree No. 499/2019 dated July 9, 2019 was posted on the website of the head of state on Tuesday.

So, Zelensky made a partial change to Article 1 of president's decree No. 309 dated March 17, 2014 on the members of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern, terminating the powers of member of the supervisory board of the state concern Mykhailo Zgurovsky, who was also the head of the supervisory board.

At the same time, the president appointed Arakhamia and Zahorodniuk members of the Ukroboronprom's supervisory board (by their consent).

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.