Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree ordering the Cabinet of Ministers to take measures to synchronize customs databases with customs services of neighboring countries before the end of the year, Deputy Presidential Office head in charge of economic issues Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"The president emphasized in his decree that the government starting now must take all possible measures in order for the possible synchronization of (customs) databases with other countries. This will go a long way towards solving the smuggling problem," he said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Showing progress on solving this problem can be facilitated by installing scanners at customs checkpoints, he said.

According to Honcharuk, the president in his decree recommended law-enforcement agencies to take measures to prevent systemic halts to customs clearance of goods on formal grounds.

"This created lots of problems for businesses. This happened hundreds of times each month, a circumstance that helps understand the scope of this problem," Honcharuk said.