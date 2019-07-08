Economy

18:44 08.07.2019

EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

1 min read
The European Union is ready to provide Ukraine with the next tranche under the fourth program of Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) in the amount of EUR500 million after the necessary conditions are fulfilled.

The EU is ready to issue the second tranche (EUR500 million) under the fourth MFA program as soon as the relevant conditions are met, according to the declaration of the parties following the Ukraine-EU summit held in Kyiv on July 8.

Earlier this day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked European partners for their readiness to provide Ukraine with the second tranche of the fourth MFA program in the amount of EUR500 million.

Tags: #tranche #eu #ukraine #zelensky #mfa
Interfax-Ukraine
