Talks on Russian gas transit across Ukraine to be resumed in Sept

The trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission on transit of Russian gas across Ukraine in 2020 would be resumed in September 2019, Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic has said.

"The next trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission under my chairmanship [on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine] will resume already in September," he said in Strasbourg on Thursday, speaking before the deputies of the new European Parliament.