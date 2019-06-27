Economy

17:46 27.06.2019

Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

1 min read
Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

The prices of electricity of suppliers of universal services for small non-households (with the units with a capacity of up to 150 kW) will grow by 15-25% from July 1, depending on the region, according to an analysis made by Interfax-Ukraine.

Universal service suppliers present the structure of the price of its services. Its main element – the forecast wholesale market price – grows by 6% in Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 compared with H1 2019 – from UAH 1,618.40 to UAH 1,712-1,722 per MWh (VAT not included).

The tariffs for supply and distribution of electricity remained unchanged. The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) plans to increase the tariffs for distribution of electricity. The draft commission resolution was approved at its meeting on June 24.

Most universal service suppliers said that if the launch of the new electricity market is postponed from July 1, the prices published now will be changed.

Tags: #electricity #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:42 27.06.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

17:40 27.06.2019
Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

16:28 27.06.2019
Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

16:26 27.06.2019
Developer of ticket sales service Unit accuses group of Ukrzaliznytsia's officials of pressing on company

Developer of ticket sales service Unit accuses group of Ukrzaliznytsia's officials of pressing on company

16:12 27.06.2019
EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

14:45 27.06.2019
'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

14:16 27.06.2019
Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

13:57 27.06.2019
European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

13:54 27.06.2019
Guaranteed Buyer starts concluding electricity sale and purchase agreements on new feed-in tariff

Guaranteed Buyer starts concluding electricity sale and purchase agreements on new feed-in tariff

13:04 27.06.2019
Liovochkin affiliated company requests mandatory buyout of shares from Zakarpattiaoblenergo minority stakeholders

Liovochkin affiliated company requests mandatory buyout of shares from Zakarpattiaoblenergo minority stakeholders

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

EBRD may lend EUR 60 mln to Naftogaz for purchase of gas

One-, two-, and five-kopiika coins to cease to be legal tender in Ukraine – NBU

Zelensky reshuffles National Investment Council

U.S. ready to support energy reform in Ukraine jointly with international partners – State Department envoy at meeting with World Bank, EU

LATEST

Budgets lose UAH 10 bln from shadow petroleum market of Ukraine

PrivatBank sends UAH 7 bln of dividends for 2018 to budget

EBRD may lend EUR 60 mln to Naftogaz for purchase of gas

Ukroboronprom to continue consultations with candidates for international audit when financing issue settled - source

One-, two-, and five-kopiika coins to cease to be legal tender in Ukraine – NBU

Zelensky reshuffles National Investment Council

U.S. ready to support energy reform in Ukraine jointly with international partners – State Department envoy at meeting with World Bank, EU

Transit of Ukrainian goods via Russia possible with use of GLONASS seals – decree

Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

Ukrtransgaz asks EBRD, EIB to revise modernization loan for Ukraine's section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD