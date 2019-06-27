Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

The prices of electricity of suppliers of universal services for small non-households (with the units with a capacity of up to 150 kW) will grow by 15-25% from July 1, depending on the region, according to an analysis made by Interfax-Ukraine.

Universal service suppliers present the structure of the price of its services. Its main element – the forecast wholesale market price – grows by 6% in Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 compared with H1 2019 – from UAH 1,618.40 to UAH 1,712-1,722 per MWh (VAT not included).

The tariffs for supply and distribution of electricity remained unchanged. The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) plans to increase the tariffs for distribution of electricity. The draft commission resolution was approved at its meeting on June 24.

Most universal service suppliers said that if the launch of the new electricity market is postponed from July 1, the prices published now will be changed.