Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission could hold trilateral gas talks in the second half of September, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said following a meeting with Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic.

"We suggested that the best time would be the second half of September," Novak said.

"We'll be continuing our constructive talks by telephone over the summer and when we meet, in September," he said.

Sefcovic, for his part, said he hoped the September talks would be constructive and that the sides would not have to meet for new rounds "either in November or in December."

Sefcovic said he hoped Gazprom would sign a new long-term gas transit contract with Ukraine.

Novak said Gazprom was prepared to hold talks to ensure mutually advantageous terms for supplies and transit.

He recalled that Russia was prepared to continue gas transit via Ukraine on existing terms and also to supply gas for 25% less than it costs to pump it in reverse. Novak said that in his opinion Ukraine was not yet ready to sign a new transport contract on European terms.