Economy

17:37 13.06.2019

EBRD supports postponing launch of electricity market in Ukraine, but considers one-year term excessive

EBRD supports postponing launch of electricity market in Ukraine, but considers one-year term excessive

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) confirms its position on the need to postpone the launch of the electricity market from June 1, 2019 for three or six months to better prepare for it, considering the longer periods to be excessive and bearing negative consequences, EBRD Senior Adviser on External Affairs Anton Usov has said.

"If the reform is postponed for a year, then especially external players, who bring not only money but also technology, will lose interest in the market. A spoon is dear when lunch time is near: postponing the launch of the market for a year is an excessive pause," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, especially these changes are important for the companies that are engaged in renewable energy and actively invest in Ukraine.

"These reforms should have a certain pace. Market operators, who also believe that technical and legal problems are surmountable, agree with us. The main problems can be removed in the next three to six months, launching the market in a test mode," the EBRD representative said.

Tags: #electricity #ukraine #ebrd #electricity_market
