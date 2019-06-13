UkSATSE, Mariupol port, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority lead rating of stability of state companies in Ukraine

UkSATSE (the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise), Mariupol seaport and the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority are the most stable state-owned enterprises in Ukraine, according to the ranking of the International Center for Policy Studies presented in Kyiv.

The results of the study of 50 Ukrainian enterprises for 2017 are posted on the website created by the International Center for Policy Studies together with the Institute for Economic and Social Reforms of Slovakia (INEKO), an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

According to the rating, the top ten enterprises also included Lviv International Airport, Pivdenny seaport, Odesa seaport, Ukraine printing house, Boryspil International Airport, PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo, and PJSC Centrenergo.

According to Yehor Kyian, an analyst from the International Center for Policy Studies, state-owned companies for participation in the rating were selected according to the indicator "Total value of assets." The data was taken from the official websites of the companies or through requests for public information. The rating was based on four criteria: liquidity, profitability, leverage, and activity.