Interdepartmental commission gets four applications to take part in tender to develop Dolphin field via PSA

The interdepartmental commission for organizing the signing and implementation of production sharing agreements (PSA) has received four applications for participation in a tender for the development of the Dolphin deposit on the Black Sea shelf on PSA terms, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has said.

Applications were submitted by Caspian Drilling International Ltd, Frontera, Trident Black Sea, and Ukrainian-based PrJSC Ukrnaftoburinnia.