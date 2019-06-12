Economy

17:53 12.06.2019

Greek energy company interested in oil and gas auctions, could invest EUR 1.2 mln

1 min read

The Greek energy company Flow Energy & Environmental Operations S.A. is interested in Ukrainian electronic oil and gas auctions and is ready to invest up to EUR 1.2 million in hydrocarbon deposits, Ukraine's State Service of Geology and Subsoil has reported.

According to the service, the energy company got acquainted with the primary and secondary geological information on five fields, auctions for which are scheduled for June 18.

"Our company intends to take part in the next auction. Despite the fact that we are a small company, we are interested in five oil and gas deposits with a total cost of more than EUR 1 million. I hope that this is only the beginning and we will be active participants in the Ukrainian energy market," the press service said citing the president of the Greek company, Tereza Fokianou.

The service noted the low level of participation of foreign companies in oil and gas auctions, but said they were working to attract foreign investors.

Tags: #oil #greek #ukraine
