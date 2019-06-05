Economy

14:08 05.06.2019

Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

1 min read
Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

The hryvnia exchange rate by the end of 2019 would fall to UAH 28/$1 and by 2020 – to UAH 29.40/$1, according to the medium-term strategy for managing Ukraine's state debt for 2019-2022 adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a Wednesday meeting.

According to the document, the text of which was made available to Interfax-Ukraine, by the end of 2021, the national currency will become cheaper reaching UAH 30.50/$1, and in one more year - UAH 30.70/$1.

According to the strategy, on average for the year the hryvnia exchange rate to the U.S. dollar will amount to UAH 27.40/$1 in 2019, UAH 28.20/$1 in 2020, UAH 29.40/$1, and in 2022 – UAH 30/$1, and the U.S. dollar to the euro is expected to be around $1.145/EUR 1.

According to the document, after a slowdown by 2019 from 3.3% to 2.8%, the Ukrainian economy will accelerate its growth in 2020 to 3.3%, in 2021 – to 3.8% and in 2022 – to 4.1%.

Tags: #devaluation #state_debt #hryvnia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:35 05.06.2019
Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

15:49 05.06.2019
Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

15:07 05.06.2019
PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

13:32 05.06.2019
Five political parties could enter parliament

Five political parties could enter parliament

13:32 05.06.2019
Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

11:24 05.06.2019
Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

10:51 05.06.2019
Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

10:12 05.06.2019
Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

10:06 05.06.2019
Zelensky to discuss in Brussels open demonstration of aggression escalation in Donbas by Russia

Zelensky to discuss in Brussels open demonstration of aggression escalation in Donbas by Russia

09:44 05.06.2019
Two KIA, three WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Two KIA, three WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

Experts from European GTS operators appointed advisers of GTS Operator director general for unbundling

Supreme Court decides not to freeze assets of Ukrainian subsidiaries of banks with Russian public capital

Kolomoisky again trying to block NBU claim in Switzerland with assistance of Ukrainian courts – NBU

EBRD could issue EUR140 mln to Kyivteploenergo for upgrading heating complex

LATEST

Ukraine interested in cooperation with U.S. to improve effectiveness of domestic military-industrial complex – Groysman

Ukrtransgaz in June to test operation of newly created TSO of Ukraine, to start creating legal entity from July

Experts from European GTS operators appointed advisers of GTS Operator director general for unbundling

Vodafone Ukraine did not by Vega operator – competition agency representative

Shoes, clothing among most popular online purchases for Ukrainians – GfK

Air Serbia resumes regular flights between Belgrade and Kyiv

Nord Stream 2 now 57% complete, 1,391 km built

Ukrzaliznytsia starts reconstructing platform in Vydubychi for express train running to Boryspil airport

Ex-Kyivstar president invests UAH 332,000 in Ukrainian startup NPS Revizion

Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce 20% discounts for delivery of cargos to Mariupol, Berdiansk ports

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD