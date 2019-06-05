Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

The hryvnia exchange rate by the end of 2019 would fall to UAH 28/$1 and by 2020 – to UAH 29.40/$1, according to the medium-term strategy for managing Ukraine's state debt for 2019-2022 adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a Wednesday meeting.

According to the document, the text of which was made available to Interfax-Ukraine, by the end of 2021, the national currency will become cheaper reaching UAH 30.50/$1, and in one more year - UAH 30.70/$1.

According to the strategy, on average for the year the hryvnia exchange rate to the U.S. dollar will amount to UAH 27.40/$1 in 2019, UAH 28.20/$1 in 2020, UAH 29.40/$1, and in 2022 – UAH 30/$1, and the U.S. dollar to the euro is expected to be around $1.145/EUR 1.

According to the document, after a slowdown by 2019 from 3.3% to 2.8%, the Ukrainian economy will accelerate its growth in 2020 to 3.3%, in 2021 – to 3.8% and in 2022 – to 4.1%.