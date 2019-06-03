Nord Stream 2 now 57% complete, 1,391 km built

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is now 57% complete, with 1,391 kilometers of two branches built, Gazprom has said.

The pipeline will run more than 1,200 kilometers from the Slavyanskaya compressor station in the Leningrad region's Kingisepp district to Germany's Baltic shore.