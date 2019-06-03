Ex-Kyivstar president invests UAH 332,000 in Ukrainian startup NPS Revizion

Former president of the largest mobile communications operator Kyivstar Peter Chernyshov has invested UAH 332,250 in the Revizion service calculating Net Promoter Score (NPS) for small and medium-sized business (SME), he wrote on his Facebook page this weekend.

"One of the companies where I am not only an investor, but also a mentor is Revizion. There are others, and some not in Ukraine, but I will open secrets gradually," Chernyshov said.

He also said that many different restaurant chains are already working with the company, including: Tarantino Family, La Famiglia, FEST holding, Savva Libkin restaurant chain, Pesto cafe, as well as large distribution companies and public institutions – universities, clinics, hospitals and transport companies.

In particular, according to Chernyshov, the Revizion service has signed a contract with Ukrposhta, and its introduction is now beginning in many branches.

According to the information in the unified register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, Chernyshov contributed UAH 332,250 to the company's charter capital and received a 15% share. At the same time, one of the co-owners and final beneficiaries of Revizion LLC is the son of former governor of the NBU Valeriya Gontareva and co-owner of the Medikit service for telemedicine Anton Gontarev. His contribution to the charter capital of the company amounts to UAH 598,050 (27%).

According to Chernyshov, the main advantage of the Revizion over its competitors is in the detailed statistics, the simplicity for the service user and the coverage of all communication channels.