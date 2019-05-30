Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

KYIV. May 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The cassation administrative court, which is part of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, on May 28, 2019 upheld the lawfulness of a decision of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to remove insolvent Omega Bank from the market, the NBU has said on its website.

The appeal of Mykola Lahun to the Supreme Court was dismissed by the court, and the ruling of Kyiv's administrative court of appeals dated December 16, 2015 and the ruling of Kyiv's district administrative court dated November 5, 2015, according to which Lahun's appeals were dismissed, are left unchanged. Lahun held 99.99% of shares in Omega Bank.

In particular, the courts dismissed a claim of Lahun seeking to annul the NBU's resolution on placing the bank to the list of troubled banks (resolution No. 65/BT dated January 30, 2015), the resolution on placing the bank to the list of insolvent banks (resolution No. 152 dated March 2, 2015) and the decision of the executive directorate of the Deposit Guarantee Fund on the introduction of interim administration (decision No. 52 dated March 2, 2015).