19:31 28.05.2019

New head of Ukraine's security council rejects Kolomoisky's idea of declaring default

New head of Ukraine's security council rejects Kolomoisky's idea of declaring default

 The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Danyliuk, has rejected a possibility of declaring default on Ukraine's debts, as was suggested earlier by major businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.

"Ukraine's failure to repay its debts would be "a road to nowhere" undermining confidence in the state and leading to negative consequences for its population, so such decisions are not even being considered," Danyliuk said at a briefing.

