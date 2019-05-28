Economy

10:07 28.05.2019

Pivdenne Design Bureau to equip Zenit LVs with Ukrainian instead of Russian engines over two years

2 min read
Pivdenne Design Bureau to equip Zenit LVs with Ukrainian instead of Russian engines over two years

Director General of the Dnipro-based Yangel Yuzhnoye (Pivdenne) Design Bureau Oleksandr Degtyarev says that he is convinced of good market prospects of the Ukrainian Zenit launch vehicle (LV) involved in several international projects.

The plans to reequip it with new Ukrainian rocket engines instead of Russia's RD-171M engines are quite real, he added.

"Zenit LV's launch systems fully meet all world standards," Degtyarev said in reply to a question from journalists about the Pivdenne Design Bureau's readiness to resume Zenit LV's launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

"To my mind, a certain political component is hampering to us," the director general of the Pivdenne Design Bureau said. He confirmed that the import substitution problems of Russian component parts are relevant "as always" for Zenit LVs.

"The RD-171M first-stage engine constitutes the most pressing problem of import substitution in Zenit," Degtyarev said.

"The Pivdenne Design Bureau has developed the RD-815 engine with a 250-tonne thrust and three engines, which constitute Mayak-S3.9 LV's first stage, are slightly higher than the RD-171M by their overall characteristics," he said.

"We unfortunately have some problems with their manufacture, and we are lagging behind in terms of producing hardware to undertake sound tests. But we are advancing in this direction. And we could have done quite a lot by uniting efforts," he said.

"If we have enough money, we will do it for two years," Degtyarev said, when asked about how much time the Pivdenne Design Bureau will need for creating a new domestic engine for Zenit LVs.

As for the problem of import substitution of Russian aluminum in the space industry, Degtyarev said that aluminum can be bought in Europe and the United States. The Pivdenne Design Bureau has already been shifting to using new aluminum alloys in its developments, he said.

The Pivdenne Design Bureau is a Ukrainian main scientific center, which develops spacecraft. This design bureau currently exports about 80% of its products and services, with the U.S. and the EU countries as its main partners.

Tags: #rocket #zenit #pivdenne
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:33 22.11.2018
A European Vega rocket with Ukrainian engine successfully puts Moroccan remote sensing satellite into orbit

A European Vega rocket with Ukrainian engine successfully puts Moroccan remote sensing satellite into orbit

10:49 10.11.2017
U.S. administration views rocket deliveries to Ukraine favorably

U.S. administration views rocket deliveries to Ukraine favorably

11:50 15.08.2017
Statements on deliveries of Ukrainian rocket technologies to DPRK based on evidence made by expert with close Russia ties

Statements on deliveries of Ukrainian rocket technologies to DPRK based on evidence made by expert with close Russia ties

11:44 20.10.2016
Pivdenne Design Bureau together with foreign partner developing new anti-aircraft complex

Pivdenne Design Bureau together with foreign partner developing new anti-aircraft complex

12:24 24.09.2016
Ukraine successfully tests new guided missile model for multiple rocket launchers

Ukraine successfully tests new guided missile model for multiple rocket launchers

12:55 19.08.2016
Zenit launch vehicle production for Sea Launch, Land Launch to be restored after resumption of financing

Zenit launch vehicle production for Sea Launch, Land Launch to be restored after resumption of financing

18:05 08.04.2016
Ukraine's space and rocket industry sees output rise by 2% in 2015

Ukraine's space and rocket industry sees output rise by 2% in 2015

17:21 14.03.2016
Kuchma expects Poroshenko to resolve situation at Pivdenne design bureau

Kuchma expects Poroshenko to resolve situation at Pivdenne design bureau

15:14 08.02.2016
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns North Korea's rocket launch

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns North Korea's rocket launch

14:26 01.07.2015
Pivdenne proposes cooperation with U.S. in building rocket engines to replace Russian RD-180

Pivdenne proposes cooperation with U.S. in building rocket engines to replace Russian RD-180

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Announcement of default to disrupt macroeconomic stability – EBA

Trade with govt bonds soon to move to intl trading platforms – NBU

Naftogaz to cut gas price for households by 8% in July

No preconditions for default – bankers

United Aircraft Corporation sues Antonov

LATEST

Announcement of default to disrupt macroeconomic stability – EBA

Dragon Capital announces sale of Chumak to Delta Wilmar

Spetstechnoexport supplies new batch of spare parts under long-term contract to modernize An-32 of Indian Air Forces

Trade with govt bonds soon to move to intl trading platforms – NBU

Naftogaz to cut gas price for households by 8% in July

UIA to pay EUR 250 compensation to passengers who failed to board Kyiv-Odesa flight due to Aerohandling's fault

No preconditions for default – bankers

United Aircraft Corporation sues Antonov

It's definitely not time to refuse cooperation with IMF – Zelensky's advisor

World Bank to provide $200 mln to Ukraine to accelerate private investment in agriculture

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD