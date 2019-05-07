Economy

18:31 07.05.2019

Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

1 min read
The retail mobile bank monobank has joined the BankID system created by PrivatBank, the co-founder of monobank Dmytro Dubilet has said in his Telegram channel.

"We have connected monobank to BankID! Now our clients can use the services of iGov and other public portals," Dubilet wrote.

The participants of the BankID system created by PrivatBank are PrivatBank, Pivdenny Bank, Concord Bank and monobank.

In 2015, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) launched the BankID project. More than 70 public services are available on the system portal, which can be obtained remotely. NBU's BankID members are Oschadbank, Kredobank, Radabank, Motor Bank, Bank Vostok, and Idea Bank.

Former top managers of PrivatBank, Gorohovsky, Dmytro Dubilet and Mykhailo Rogalskiy in January 2017 announced their plans to create an IT company, Fintech Band, for the monobank project. By October 2017, monobank issued the first thousand credit cards, it began raising deposits in hryvnias in February 2018.

Currently, the monobank app has two partner banks: Universal Bank (included in the TAS group) and iBox (both are located in Kyiv). The total number of monobank's customers is around 1 million.

