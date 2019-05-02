Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

The pumping of Russian oil through the territory of Belarus is expected to be resumed after noon on May 2, Andrei Verigo, first deputy general director and chief engineer at Gomeltransneft Druzhba, said.

Oil is currently not being supplied to the republic through the southern branch of the pipeline Druzhba, he said.

"Oil is currently not being supplied to Belarus. The resumption of the pumping is expected today in the afternoon," Verigo said.

"Everyone is working according to the plan. All parties are working strictly according to the schedule, everyone is observing the earlier reached agreements," he said.

According to earlier reports, Gomeltransneft Druzhba (the southern branch of the pipeline Druzhba) fully stopped taking oil from Russia in the morning of April 30 to displace off-grade oil from the Russian part of the pipeline Druzhba. The pumping is expected to be resumed after the off-grade oil is fully displaced.