Poroshenko sells trade center in Chisinau

Chisinau-based company Twins Estate S.R.L. announced that it had acquired a stake in one of the largest shopping centers in Chisinau, JSC Gemenii S.A. (formerly Detsky Mir department store), which, according to media reports, was owned by outgoing President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Twins Estate S.R.L. on April 30 issued a press release in which it stated that it had acquired a majority stake in the former Detsky Mir department store in Chisinau. According to the press release, the contract of sale and purchase was approved by the Competition Council at the end of last week and has entered into force.

The buyer does not report the details of the transaction, the value, as well as the name of the seller.

It is reported only that the Gemenii S.A. shopping center will continue to work as normal, while the new owner intends to update the center in accordance with the demands of the modern market. The owner also promises to keep the current brand Gemenii, recognizable throughout Moldova.

Twins Estate S.R.L. is part of Rogob group of companies, specializing in retail trade in meat and meat products. Two years ago, Rogob also acquired the Unic store, the former central department store in Chisinau.

Moldovan mass media reported that Rogob through third parties belongs to the leader of the Democratic Party and the main Moldovan oligarch, Vlad Plahotniuc. In Moldova, he is also considered an important business partner of Petro Poroshenko.