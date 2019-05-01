Economy

16:11 01.05.2019

Poroshenko sells trade center in Chisinau

2 min read
Poroshenko sells trade center in Chisinau

Chisinau-based company Twins Estate S.R.L. announced that it had acquired a stake in one of the largest shopping centers in Chisinau, JSC Gemenii S.A. (formerly Detsky Mir department store), which, according to media reports, was owned by outgoing President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Twins Estate S.R.L. on April 30 issued a press release in which it stated that it had acquired a majority stake in the former Detsky Mir department store in Chisinau. According to the press release, the contract of sale and purchase was approved by the Competition Council at the end of last week and has entered into force.

The buyer does not report the details of the transaction, the value, as well as the name of the seller.

It is reported only that the Gemenii S.A. shopping center will continue to work as normal, while the new owner intends to update the center in accordance with the demands of the modern market. The owner also promises to keep the current brand Gemenii, recognizable throughout Moldova.

Twins Estate S.R.L. is part of Rogob group of companies, specializing in retail trade in meat and meat products. Two years ago, Rogob also acquired the Unic store, the former central department store in Chisinau.

Moldovan mass media reported that Rogob through third parties belongs to the leader of the Democratic Party and the main Moldovan oligarch, Vlad Plahotniuc. In Moldova, he is also considered an important business partner of Petro Poroshenko.

Tags: #company #moldova #poroshenko #chisinau
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:30 01.05.2019
Ukraine's outgoing, future presidents agree to meet

Ukraine's outgoing, future presidents agree to meet

15:03 30.04.2019
EC President doesn't see significant difference between Poroshenko, Zelensky in relation to Russia

EC President doesn't see significant difference between Poroshenko, Zelensky in relation to Russia

14:43 30.04.2019
Tsymbaliuk appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to intl organizations in Vienna

Tsymbaliuk appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to intl organizations in Vienna

12:06 30.04.2019
Poroshenko intends to visit Ukraine's Armed Forces on May 6

Poroshenko intends to visit Ukraine's Armed Forces on May 6

11:43 30.04.2019
Poroshenko opposes granting "holy Ukrainian citizenship" to Russians

Poroshenko opposes granting "holy Ukrainian citizenship" to Russians

11:39 30.04.2019
Poroshenko warns of danger for Zelensky from 'ill-considered meeting' with Putin

Poroshenko warns of danger for Zelensky from 'ill-considered meeting' with Putin

15:34 29.04.2019
Entourage of Poroshenko cooperates with Russian media to discredit Zelensky – Zelensky's team

Entourage of Poroshenko cooperates with Russian media to discredit Zelensky – Zelensky's team

18:31 25.04.2019
Poroshenko calls on EU to tighten sanctions against Russia during revision of this issue in June

Poroshenko calls on EU to tighten sanctions against Russia during revision of this issue in June

16:37 25.04.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on changes to 2019 state budget to increase wages for officers of Border Service, SBU, State Guard of Ukraine

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on changes to 2019 state budget to increase wages for officers of Border Service, SBU, State Guard of Ukraine

18:42 24.04.2019
Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

Five mln tonnes of dirty oil has accumulated in pipelines in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

MPs propose liquidation of Ukroboronprom – bill

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

LATEST

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

Five mln tonnes of dirty oil has accumulated in pipelines in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

Ukraine, Poland boost military expenditure in 2018, Russia cuts military spending – SIPRI report

Individual public body with extended powers could be created instead of Ukroboronprom – Deputy NSDC secretary

MPs propose liquidation of Ukroboronprom – bill

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

WTO confirms decision of arbitrators on transit dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine decides not to appeal

Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD