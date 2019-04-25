Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

Ukraine will offer to Russia to reserve 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) of transit capacities of the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) for the period of 10 years at trilateral gas talks expected to be held at the end of May, Executive Director of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said that in general, Ukraine plans to undertake a liability to ensure the transit capacity of 90 bcm of gas. In particular, other companies or Gazprom could reserve the capacity of 30 bcm.