Economy

17:28 19.04.2019

DTEK officially launches Ukraine's largest Nikopol solar plant

DTEK officially launches Ukraine's largest Nikopol solar plant

Solar Farm 1 LLC, part of DTEK Renewables B.V., has officially launched Ukraine's largest Nikopol solar power station with an installed capacity of 200 MW.

"Today we are opening up the largest solar power station in our country, one of the largest in Europe. Today we are talking about the largest energy investments in the last five years. The volume of investments is EUR216 million, of which EUR 135 million is provided by the Chinese side [CMEC]," DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko said when opening the station on April 19.

The second solar plant in DTEK Renewables' project portfolio is located in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region on an area of 400 ha.

The station, the construction of which began in the spring of 2018, was commissioned in February 2019, electricity supply started in March 2019. The design capacity provides for the annual supply of electricity in the amount of 290 million kWh and is designed for the power supply of 140,000 households.

