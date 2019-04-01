Economy

13:47 01.04.2019

Shares of Ukrainian companies on intl stock exchanges react calmly on outcome of first round of presidential election

The most liquid shares of Ukrainian companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) calmly reacted on the outcome of the first round of the presidential election in Ukraine.

According to the WSE, as of 10:00 am on April 1, the share price of the Ovostar agricultural holding slightly decreased – by 0.93%, to PLN 107 per share. The share price of Agroton agroholding increased 3.66%, to PLN 3.54 per share, Astarta – by 1.84%, to PLN 27.7 per share. Besides, the stock price of IMC increased by 0.72%, to PLN 13.95 per share and Kernel – by 0.2%, to PLN 49.3 per share.

On the LSE, the JKX Oil & Gas oil and gas company shares fell by 2.27%, to GBP 0.5375 per share. Shares of British Ferrexpo Plc, which controls Poltava and Yeristovo mining and processing plants in Ukraine, rose by 3.03%, to GBP 0.255 per share.

The stock price of the agricultural holding MHP increased 0.98%, to $10.35 per share. Share price of the British oil and gas company Regal Petroleum Plc with assets in Ukraine has not changed being GBP 0.435 per share.

 

Завантаження...
