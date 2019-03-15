Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

Ukraine wants the share of its exports to the markets of the European Union to reach 50%, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"We will ensure that Ukraine makes the share of its exports on the reliable and the world's largest market of the European Union reach 50%," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council of Zakarpattia region.

He stressed that no one will restrict Ukraine in the European market, impose an embargo, or exert political pressure.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that the share of Ukrainian exports in the European Union is now 42.6%.