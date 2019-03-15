Economy

16:59 15.03.2019

Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

1 min read
Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

Ukraine wants the share of its exports to the markets of the European Union to reach 50%, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"We will ensure that Ukraine makes the share of its exports on the reliable and the world's largest market of the European Union reach 50%," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council of Zakarpattia region.

He stressed that no one will restrict Ukraine in the European market, impose an embargo, or exert political pressure.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that the share of Ukrainian exports in the European Union is now 42.6%.

Tags: #eu #exports #poroshenko #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:46 15.03.2019
Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

14:34 15.03.2019
Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

13:53 15.03.2019
About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

12:55 15.03.2019
EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

12:35 15.03.2019
Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

10:00 15.03.2019
EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

09:53 15.03.2019
EU extends individual sanctions related to conflict in Ukraine for 6 months

EU extends individual sanctions related to conflict in Ukraine for 6 months

17:28 14.03.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhok

Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhok

17:17 14.03.2019
Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

16:53 14.03.2019
Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

LATEST

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

UAIB denies availability of many mistakes in AMC financial statements

Mariupol port loses 33% of fleet due to construction of Kerch Bridge – Ministry of occupied areas

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukraine placing $350 mln 2028 eurobonds at 9.75% – Finance ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD