Ukraine placing $350 mln 2028 eurobonds at 9.75% – Finance ministry

Ukraine is placing additional eurobonds for $350 million due in November 2028, according to a posting on the website of the Finance Ministry of Ukraine.

Thus, the total nominal volume of the eurobonds grew to $1.6 billion.

The coupon rate is 9.75% per annum. The cost of the placement is not disclosed.

Payments to investors are scheduled for March 21, 2019.

J.P. Morgan international investment bank acts as organizer of the issue.

As reported, Ukraine in October 2018 placed $750 million five-year eurobonds and $1.25 billion 10-year eurobonds. Premiums on the first issue were 9% per annum and on the second one – 9.75% per annum.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan organized the issues.