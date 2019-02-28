Our task is to raise minimum wage to $300 and we can reach this – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman considers the increase in the minimum wage in Ukraine to $300 to be real.

"We raised the minimum wage. We came to work when the minimum wage in the country was $53 ... Today it is $150. And I'm not proud of it, I'm just saying that we tripled it, but our task is to raise it two more times so that the minimum wage reach $300 in the country. And we can achieve this," Groysman said.