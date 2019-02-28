Economy

09:57 28.02.2019

Our task is to raise minimum wage to $300 and we can reach this – Groysman

1 min read
Our task is to raise minimum wage to $300 and we can reach this – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman considers the increase in the minimum wage in Ukraine to $300 to be real.

"We raised the minimum wage. We came to work when the minimum wage in the country was $53 ... Today it is $150. And I'm not proud of it, I'm just saying that we tripled it, but our task is to raise it two more times so that the minimum wage reach $300 in the country. And we can achieve this," Groysman said.

Tags: #groysman
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 28.02.2019
Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

15:42 02.02.2019
Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, including thanks to economic growth – PM

Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, including thanks to economic growth – PM

12:32 30.01.2019
Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

11:40 30.01.2019
Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

12:07 28.01.2019
Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

18:06 25.01.2019
EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

12:31 23.01.2019
Groysman presents next stage of decentralization in Ukraine until 2020

Groysman presents next stage of decentralization in Ukraine until 2020

17:41 28.12.2018
New administrative-territorial system may be created in Ukraine within five years — Groysman

New administrative-territorial system may be created in Ukraine within five years — Groysman

13:33 28.12.2018
Ukraine interested in respected partner to manage GTS – PM

Ukraine interested in respected partner to manage GTS – PM

13:31 28.12.2018
Sanctions should aim at blocking financial support of Russian economy – PM

Sanctions should aim at blocking financial support of Russian economy – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Industrial production in Ukraine 3.3% down in Jan 2019 – statistics

LATEST

Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

IT Kontrakt buys CoreValue from Insoft Capital and AVentures Capital

Almost 1.9 mln pensioners will get UAH 2,400 extra payment in March and April – Reva

Kernel posts $164 mln net profit in H1, 2019FY

Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

New energy is one of most important issues for state's moving forward – Poroshenko at opening of Prymorsk wind plant

TIU Canada seeks to complete building two solar power plants in Odesa region in summer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD